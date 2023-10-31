NJ man burned in home explosion in Stafford Township, NJ

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A man was badly burned after an explosion in a home in Ocean County, New Jersey, early Tuesday morning, neighbors and police said.

The explosion happened at a home on Neptune Drive in Stafford Township. Emergency responders were at the scene around 12:30 a.m.

A neighbor told CBS News Philadelphia's Fletcher Rumbaugh they awoke to the man's screams for help and went outside, seeing police, fire and EMS throughout the neighborhood.

A man was on the front lawn and EMS crews were assisting him.

"He was barely responsive. Pretty much the only thing I remember him saying was just screaming out for help," the neighbor said.

Images from Chopper 3 later Tuesday morning showed part of the home's roof was missing.

Images from Chopper 3 show part of the roof missing after an explosion and fire at a home in Stafford Township, New Jersey on Oct. 31, 2023. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

We've reached out to police and the county prosecutor's office for an update on the extent of the man's injuries and what may have caused the explosion and fire.

The man was flown to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia for treatment.