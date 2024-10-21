Stabbing at Home Depot parking lot in Northeast Philadelphia leaves 2 men injured; arrest made, police say

An arrest was made after two men were stabbed at a Home Depot parking lot in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, police said.

The stabbing happened in the parking lot at the Home Depot on the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philly's Crescentville neighborhood, according to police.

A 36-year-old man was stabbed in the bicep and a 42-year-old man was stabbed in the back, police said. They were each placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Police said a weapon was also recovered at the scene.

The identity of the person arrested was not immediately made available.