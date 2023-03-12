Philly St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023 to kick off with mass

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Marching bands, Irish dancers and more will flood the streets of Center City for the annual Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade. This year's theme is "St. Patrick, let there be peace."

All weekend, folks have been celebrating Saint Patrick's Day, but it's all leading up to the big parade and, for many, a family tradition mass at St. Patrick's Church at 9:15 a.m.

Throughout the week, CBS Philadelphia has been participating in some parade favorites like Irish dancing. For example, Jim Donovan attempted to perform with the Emerald Isle Academy of Irish Dance. It looks like he got the basic steps.

This is one of the many groups participating in this year's parade.

The parade starts at 11:15 a.m. at 16th Street and John F Kennedy Boulevard and ends at 5th and Market Streets.

CBS Philadelphia is a proud sponsor, so you can expect to see a few of us in the sea of green.

This year's theme is commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement which provides us with an opportunity to reflect on the success of the peace process in Ireland.

On that lasting note, let there be peace in our city and neighborhoods.