Crowds in Philadelphia's Center City get a head start on St. Patrick's Day celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bars and restaurants said they are expecting the crowds all weekend long for St. Patrick's Day and are ready for them. The luck of the Irish also brought some nice weather to celebrate.

"This is kinda what we live for. This is our Super Bowl and what we train all year for is a weekend like this," said McGillin's manager Nathan Hicks.

The Guinness was flowing and everywhere you looked you saw green.

"St Patrick's Day is very special you know. Everyone is here and everyone is happy, everyone is wearing green, and everyone is Irish. Not really, but they pretend and we will run with it," said Fergie, who owns Fergie's Pub in Sansom Street.

He said his team made sure they were ready for the thirsty crowds and they brought the music.

"Just make sure you are stocked up and everything so you aren't running out of Guinness on Friday night," said Fergie. "That would be bad."

Hicks said they too have been waiting for this weekend. The bar is decked out with green garland, lights, and shamrocks hanging from the ceiling.

"We have doing this for 165 years, so we have a playbook we can follow but the big thing is dying the kegs and making the beer green," said Hicks.

As the crowds fill the city, CBS News Philadelphia also reached out to Philadelphia Police and they said they will continue to be vigilant in safeguarding the communities as they celebrate St Patrick's Day with patrols throughout the city.