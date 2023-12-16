Watch CBS News
Local News

Upper Darby's St. Laurence Roman Catholic Church rededicates special Mass after massive asbestos project

By Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

St. Laurence Roman Catholic Church in Upper Darby rededicates special Mass after asbestos project
St. Laurence Roman Catholic Church in Upper Darby rededicates special Mass after asbestos project 00:38

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- There was a celebration for the faithful this Saturday in Upper Darby. 

A church long closed by a massive asbestos abatement project was formally rededicated at a special Mass.

Hundreds were in attendance at St. Laurence Roman Catholic Church.

Archbishop Nelson Perez presided at the Mass.

The leader of the Philadelphia Archdiocese congratulated parishioners saying "You did it."

The upper church of St. Laurence was shuttered in 2020 after it was determined its sprawling asbestos tile ceiling was in danger of falling. CBS News Philadelphia has reported closely on the crisis since the beginning.

Parishioners banded together and were successful in raising more than a million dollars.

Joe Holden
joe-holden-web-headshot-620x349-2018-v1.jpg

Joe Holden came home to join the CBS News Philadelphia team as a general assignment reporter in May, 2016. In August 2018 he became anchor of the weekend evening editions and Philly57.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 8:47 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.