Upper Darby's St. Laurence Roman Catholic Church rededicates special Mass after massive asbestos project

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- There was a celebration for the faithful this Saturday in Upper Darby.

A church long closed by a massive asbestos abatement project was formally rededicated at a special Mass.

Hundreds were in attendance at St. Laurence Roman Catholic Church.

Archbishop Nelson Perez presided at the Mass.

The leader of the Philadelphia Archdiocese congratulated parishioners saying "You did it."

The upper church of St. Laurence was shuttered in 2020 after it was determined its sprawling asbestos tile ceiling was in danger of falling. CBS News Philadelphia has reported closely on the crisis since the beginning.

Parishioners banded together and were successful in raising more than a million dollars.