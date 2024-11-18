Teacher, student injured after crash at Saint Kevin Parish in Springfield, Pennsylvania

A teacher and student were taken to the hospital on Monday after a crash in the parking lot of Saint Kevin Parish in Springfield, Delaware County.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at the Catholic parish at 200 West Sproul Road.

St. Francis of Assisi School identified the teacher injured in the crash as Amy Travers and asked people to pray for her family. The school wrote Travers was helping students leave school in the parking lot when the crash happened.

According to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, the student suffered minor scrapes to the face but didn't require further medical treatment. The teacher's condition isn't known at this time.

"One of [our] beloved teachers was struck by a car while helping with the car line for our little ones at SFA," St. Francis of Assisi School wrote on Facebook. "She is such a fantastic educator and an even better person."

Please keep Mrs. Travers and the SFA community in your prayers.

Travers, a teacher at St. Francis of Assisi School, was teaching at St. Kevin School after a massive fire burnt down one of the buildings at St. Francis of Assisi School in October.

St. Kevin School welcomed the 150 St. Francis of Assisi School students who were affected by the fire by offering nine classrooms.

This is a developing story and will be updated.