St. Joseph's Prep hosts heart screening event honoring Hamlin
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A heart screening event was held at Saint Joseph's Prep in North Philadelphia. The event was hosted in honor of Damar Hamlin and a prep student who died of cardiac arrest eight years ago.
Saturday, volunteers and doctors gave student-athletes and their parents CPR demonstrations and taught them how to use a defibrillator.
Experts say cardiac arrest is the number one cause of death in student-athletes and takes the lives of thousands each year.
