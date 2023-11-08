Historic St. Hedwig's Church in Delaware County to close down after 121 years

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A 121-year-old Delaware County Roman Catholic church will soon celebrate its last Christmas mass and close its doors shortly after.

St. Hedwig's Church in Chester shared in a post on Facebook that due to decreased revenue and attendance rates, along with an increase in cost to maintain the building, the church has no choice but to close down.

The Chester church has served the Polish people in the greater Philadelphia area for over a century.

"Our Polish people have given generously over the many years to support and maintain our parish. St. Hedwig's has survived 30 years since being suppressed as a parish. We believe the power of prayer has a lot to do with it. Time has passed and our glorious church building has grown old with us," the post read in part.

The church's heating system also stopped working leaving parishioners no choice but to bundle up when they attend mass.

St. Hedwig's will celebrate their final mass on New Year's Eve at 9:15 a.m.