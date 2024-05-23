Historic cross built for Pope John Paul II's Philadelphia visit is being relocated to Malvern

Famous cross that overlooked Pope John Paul II's 1979 Mass in Philadelphia to be relocated

Famous cross that overlooked Pope John Paul II's 1979 Mass in Philadelphia to be relocated

Famous cross that overlooked Pope John Paul II's 1979 Mass in Philadelphia to be relocated

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A well-known cross that has stood on City Avenue for 45 years will soon be on the move.

Workers are moving the large white cross at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary on Thursday. The cross has stood at the property on the corner of City and Lancaster avenues since 1979.

The Roman Catholic church sold that property to Main Line Health in 2019 and the seminary has since relocated to Gwynedd Mercy University's campus.

Pope John Paul II stands at the altar as he performs an outdoor mass for a huge audience at Logan Circle in Philadelphia, Pa., Oct. 3, 1979. (AP Photo) AP Photo

On Thursday, workers will use a crane to lift the cross off its pedestal and then onto a truck.

From there, it will go to the Malvern Retreat House, where it will be restored and resurrected on that property.

The massive cross was created for the visit of Pope John Paul II's 1979 visit to Philadelphia and stood overlooking the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at Logan Square.

That's where 1 million people attended a mass celebrated by the pope.

St. Charles Borromeo Seminary was founded in 1832 and educates seminarians for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.