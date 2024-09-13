Dispute over SS United States docking in Philadelphia heads to mediation, judge rules

Moving day for SS United States from Philadelphia delayed again

A federal magistrate judge will oversee mediation between SS United States Conservancy, the operators of Pier 82 in Philadelphia and officials from Okaloosa County, Florida, a judge ruled in a virtual hearing Friday.

In a hearing on Zoom on Friday morning, the federal judge said this is the best option going forward.

The hearing comes one day after SS United States Conservancy, which owns the SS United States, filed a motion to keep the ship docked in Philadelphia until December.

The historic ship was supposed to leave its dock on the Delaware River on Thursday, but the departure date has been delayed again.

Last month, a plan was revealed to sink the SS United States — a historic vessel and record-holder for the fastest transatlantic crossing — in the Gulf of Mexico and repurpose it as an artificial reef for divers.

Those plans hit a snag when Okaloosa County commissioners delayed a vote due to a wrinkle with Pier 82 operators.

Behind the scenes, tensions began escalating, with attorneys for the ship and the pier accusing each other of acting in bad faith.

On Friday, a judge cut through much of the noise, and both sides indicated the only plan for the ship was to prep it and sink it.

The SS United States Conservancy wants to leave the ship at Pier 82 until early December, when hurricane season ends.

Other timelines show it may leave by this time next month.

One attorney involved said he'll take the odds the ship still docked in Philadelphia at Christmas.

In a statement, the SS United States Conservancy said it welcomed the ruling for mediation.

"We are grateful that the Judge's earlier order for the ship to be removed from Pier 82 was held in abeyance as we continue to work in good faith to resolve this dispute and relocate the vessel safely," the SSUSC said. "We remain steadfast in our determination to ensure that the legacy of America's Flagship endures and inspires future generations. While we were disappointed that Penn Warehousing continues to disparage and denigrate both the Conservancy and the historic symbol of our nation, we hope that Penn Warehousing will enter mediation in good faith."