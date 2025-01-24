New Sprouts Farmers Market location draws crowds to Middletown, Delaware

There's a new store in Middletown, Delaware. There are new construction and buildouts, but we have come to love and trust the same establishments.

As Sprouts Farmers Market continues to open new locations, they continue to grow into those new communities. And given their reputation, customers were coming in droves to celebrate the specialty grocery store that allows them to live their healthy lifestyle.

From the moment you walk through their doors, you are met with that farmers-market feel. The layout is open, bright and inviting as you can see from one end to the other. It invites you in to explore the bright colors and have an enjoyable shopping experience.

Sprouts' continued dedication to healthy living is consistent with meeting the dietary needs of their customers. Sprouts continues to cater to those who choose organic products while also offering vegan, gluten-free, paleo, dairy-free, grass-fed meats and wild-caught seafood. Their labels are a "tell-all," making it very easy to navigate and understand the ingredients in their products. You can shop with confidence because of these labels.

Sprouts is known for its bulk section, which you can try before you buy it. You can purchase as little or as much as you would like so that you can buy a teaspoon of turmeric to four pounds of freshly ground coffee. Their vitamin and supplement selection is unmatched, and employees are ready to help you find the personal item you are looking for or introduce and suggest new products to your routine. This section can accommodate your entire family.

Sprouts' produce department hosts the large blueprint in their store and for good reason. Thanks to their relationships with local farmers, they are known for the freshest produce. With farms down the road from each store, it ensures quality standards. It means less time in transit and more nutrient-dense benefits. Here in Delaware, Curt Fifer from Fifer Orchards is proud to help feed the community. Curt appreciates seeing customers in the store purchasing items that were freshly stocked, knowing that the produce is feeding the community.

The outreach of these fresh products continues to expand beyond the aisles of Sprouts as they partnered with The Food Bank of Delaware. They help support those facing food insecurity and Ed from The Food Bank of Delaware explains that Sprouts is the largest contributor to donating fresh produce. Through Sprouts alone, they've donated enough food and produce to feed 155,000 families and counting. Ed states, "When you can give somebody broccoli or asparagus, or lettuce, it's a whole different ballgame."

It is a collaborative effort to feed the community in its entirety, whether a shopper or in the community and one that Sprouts is proud to take part in. Sprouts has quickly become a cornerstone for those seeking a healthy lifestyle. With new locations popping up, it's easy to shop with confidence for a healthy lifestyle while enjoying a feel-good shopping experience.

