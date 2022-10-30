Shooting in Northern Liberties injures at least 6 people

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police tell CBS3 that six people have been shot in Northern Liberties. The shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 6th and Spring Garden Streets outside of a club.

The victims include four women and two men. All were taken to the hospital.

Two of the women are in critical condition. The rest of the victims are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, but authorities say a fight led to the shooting.