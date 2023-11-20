Car slams into bank after crash in Philadelphia, at least 1 hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood sent at least one man to the hospital Monday morning.
Two cars collided at 15th and Spring Garden Streets, with one of them ending up striking a man and crashing into Citizens Bank.
Philadelphia police said the man was taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.
It's unclear how many people were inside the two cars that crashed.
