Car slams into bank after crash in Philadelphia, at least 1 hospitalized

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood sent at least one man to the hospital Monday morning.

Two cars collided at 15th and Spring Garden Streets, with one of them ending up striking a man and crashing into Citizens Bank.

Car crash at 14th and Spring Garden Street, Nov. 20, 2023 CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia police said the man was taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear how many people were inside the two cars that crashed.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 7:33 AM EST

