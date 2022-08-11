Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania

Sports league official arrested for sexually assaulting juvenile, Upper Darby police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Sports league official arrested for sexually assaulting juvenile, Upper Darby police say
Sports league official arrested for sexually assaulting juvenile, Upper Darby police say 00:26

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A Drexel Hill man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a juvenile. Upper Darby police have arrested 57-year-old William Brown.

A teenager came forward to say Brown began sexually abusing him when he was between 6 and 8 years old. The victim says the abuse continued until he was 12.

Police say Brown was an official for several sports leagues in the area. 

They are also asking other potential victims to contact police at 610-734-7669.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 7:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.