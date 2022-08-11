Sports league official arrested for sexually assaulting juvenile, Upper Darby police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A Drexel Hill man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a juvenile. Upper Darby police have arrested 57-year-old William Brown.
A teenager came forward to say Brown began sexually abusing him when he was between 6 and 8 years old. The victim says the abuse continued until he was 12.
Police say Brown was an official for several sports leagues in the area.
They are also asking other potential victims to contact police at 610-734-7669.
