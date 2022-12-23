Watch CBS News
Local News

Lightning strikes ground Spirit Airlines plane flying out of Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Lightning strikes Spirit Airlines plane after leaving Philadelphia
Lightning strikes Spirit Airlines plane after leaving Philadelphia 00:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There was a scare in the air for some passengers flying out of Philadelphia on Friday morning.

A Spirit Airlines flight was supposed to head to Cancun, but instead, the plane had to turn around and make an emergency landing.

According to the crew, the plane was struck by lightning twice after taking off.

It happened right as the storm was blowing through the area around 11 a.m. Friday.

Video from FlightAware showed the plane circling over South Jersey three times before safely returning to the airport.

spirit-flight-aware.jpg

Spirit is working to get the passengers on other flights to Cancun.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 6:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.