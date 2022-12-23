Lightning strikes ground Spirit Airlines plane flying out of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There was a scare in the air for some passengers flying out of Philadelphia on Friday morning.

A Spirit Airlines flight was supposed to head to Cancun, but instead, the plane had to turn around and make an emergency landing.

According to the crew, the plane was struck by lightning twice after taking off.

It happened right as the storm was blowing through the area around 11 a.m. Friday.

Video from FlightAware showed the plane circling over South Jersey three times before safely returning to the airport.

Spirit is working to get the passengers on other flights to Cancun.