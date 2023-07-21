The HOOK is making its home at Caesars in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) - The formula has proven true yet again! When you witness the collaboration between Ross Mollison and Cal McCrystal it is pure knock-your-socks off, outrageously spectacular! They have curated their new performance of The HOOK just for us. It has made its home as a permanent location right here at Caesars Atlantic City which makes it Atlantic City's very first permanent location. They proudly brought the Warner Theater back to life, housing 420 seats which means every seat is a great one.

It's not just a show, it's an experience! The HOOK is a comedic, captivating and gravity-defying show featuring a hand-picked, international cast. Taking it one step further, The HOOK pays homage to Atlantic City's rich history beginning with the storyline but not to forget their dive horses; but we'll dive into that in a minute. In addition to paying homage to Atlantic City's deep history, The HOOK encapsulates a "shore" theme just for us (get it, The HOOK?) but that is all I can reveal for now!

It is fully interactive thanks to their host, Dick Marlin, so choose your seats wisely, my friends! His wit and ongoing humor are maintained throughout the entire show as he calls it an "entertainment revival" and he is perfectly casted to perform this job. His energy is addictive. You need to experience him in action for yourself! The HOOK's performers dazzle their way in and around the stage. It is safe to say the limit does not exist! Like I said, this is a gravity-defying experience! They are intoxicatingly engaging and thrilling to witness. I still can't quite understand how bodies can move like that! You'll be in awe as you witness new stunts at every turn.

However, the fun starts with your first step inside. The founder behind this production, Ross Mollison, believes you should never walk more than a few feet without stumbling upon a bar and WELL, enough said! Come wet your whistle in their not so-typical "dive" bar named Horse Dive Bar located within The HOOK's lobby. Each and every cocktail is specifically crafted within their four bars and are uniquely appropriate for that given atmosphere! How about a liquid taste of the boardwalk? That Cracker Jacks Cocktail is one of kind. However, the fun starts with your first step inside of The HOOK's lobby.

It is hard to ignore Superfrico where their cuisine offers Vegas staples but Chef Anna Altieri has brought fresh seafood to this menu because what would be more appropriate while cooking on the coast?! You won't find seafood in the desert! However, that's not the only thing she is bringing back to her roots; she is bringing a recipe straight from her Nonnie's cookbook. Afterall, Superfrico is an Italian American Psychedelic eatery, or I would say experience. I was completely spoiled (and in my glory) with that vongole on a bed of their homemade squid ink linguine! Chef Anna's "ocean oriented" additives will have your tastes buds wondering where Superfrico has been our whole lives! Between the specialty crafted cocktails and world-class flavors, The HOOK has explosive tastes!

This is sensory overload in the best way possible! With 10 shows per week, all I can say is expect the unexpected and surrender to The HOOK!