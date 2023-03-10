Watch CBS News
Local News

Speed likely factor in deadly NE Philadelphia crash

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Driver likely speeding in deadly NE Philadelphia crash, police say
Driver likely speeding in deadly NE Philadelphia crash, police say 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Speed was likely a factor in a deadly crash near the Philadelphia Mills Mall, according to police. 

The wreck happened just after 11 p.m. on Knights Road in Northeast Philadelphia. 

Police tell CBS News Philadelphia two vehicles were involved.

The driver of one of the vehicles was killed and two others were taken to the hospital. 

There is no word on their conditions.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 8:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.