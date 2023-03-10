Speed likely factor in deadly NE Philadelphia crash

Driver likely speeding in deadly NE Philadelphia crash, police say

Driver likely speeding in deadly NE Philadelphia crash, police say

Driver likely speeding in deadly NE Philadelphia crash, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Speed was likely a factor in a deadly crash near the Philadelphia Mills Mall, according to police.

The wreck happened just after 11 p.m. on Knights Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police tell CBS News Philadelphia two vehicles were involved.

The driver of one of the vehicles was killed and two others were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions.