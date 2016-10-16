Special Welcome Home For PA Task Force One After Hurricane Relief Efforts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After spending over a week down south assisting first responders in areas hit hard by Hurricane Matthew, the Pennsylvania Task Force One returned to their home base in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Among those welcoming them home, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

"They Ultimately ended up in North Carolina, where they made multiple rescues of both humans and animals and really contributed in a fantastic way to the Hurricane Matthew response and recovery efforts," he said.

Thiel said their service didn't go unnoticed at home.

"We're proud to have them back, we really appreciate what they do."

Task Force leader Ken Pagurek recalled one of their rescue missions.

"An elderly woman had gone of the road into a ditch," Pagurek said. "Her car was quickly filling with water. When we got there we were able to breach a fence, get on top of the vehicle, open the vehicle up, and remove the lady and her pet from the vehicle."

He said there was about six inches of space left in the vehicle when they pulled her out.