Special treatment for giraffe at the Elmwood Park Zoo

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of Elmwood Park Zoo's beloved animals is getting some much-needed attention. And in this instance, it is quite the tall order. 

Gerald the giraffe has a long history of medical issues, including bone fractures in both of his front feet. The fractures have healed, but Gerald requires ongoing care. 

He recently began a special treatment - snacks included - which uses Dioxyfin, a medical-grade carbon dioxide, to signal his body to produce more oxygen to his hooves. 

The 20-minute treatment aims to reduce inflammation and increase blood flow. Zoo workers believe the treatment will be a promising step towards Gerald's recovery.  

August 25, 2023 / 8:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

