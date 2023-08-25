Special treatment for giraffe at the Elmwood Park Zoo

Special treatment for Gerald the Giraffe at Elmwood Park Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of Elmwood Park Zoo's beloved animals is getting some much-needed attention. And in this instance, it is quite the tall order.

Gerald the giraffe has a long history of medical issues, including bone fractures in both of his front feet. The fractures have healed, but Gerald requires ongoing care.

He recently began a special treatment - snacks included - which uses Dioxyfin, a medical-grade carbon dioxide, to signal his body to produce more oxygen to his hooves.

The 20-minute treatment aims to reduce inflammation and increase blood flow. Zoo workers believe the treatment will be a promising step towards Gerald's recovery.