Special Olympics Pennsylvania's Fall Festival kicks off with 28-mile Torch Run from Philadelphia to Villanova

Special Olympics Pennsylvania's 36th annual Fall Festival kicks off weekend of joy and competition

More than 1,000 Special Olympic athletes are in Philadelphia this weekend to compete at the 36th annual Fall Festival at Villanova University.

Joy was contagious at the Navy Yard Friday morning.

"Special Olympics is about joy for our athletes but also for the entire community," Matt Aaron, president and CEO of Special Olympics Pennsylvania, said.

A little rain didn't damper the atmosphere at the starting line for the Fall Festival Torch Run. The event kicks off the 36th annual Special Olympics Pennsylvania's Fall Festival, presented by Tri-State Toyota Dealers.

"When I got out of the car, and I saw all of the people, I was absolutely moved. I thought this is spectacular," Bob McCormick, secretary of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association, said.

Gabriel Davis, a Special Olympic athlete, was the event's emcee.

"I love the atmosphere and I love being a part of inclusion revolution," Davis said.

Alongside nearly 200 law enforcement representatives from two dozen agencies, the torch will make its way to Villanova University.

"It inspires us to be the best that we can," Davis said. "No matter what. Always be brave in the attempt."

The Torch Run, not only raises awareness but also money. This year raising more than $60,000.

"Wherever they're coming from, they don't pay anything for the opportunity to participate in Fall Festival or any of our other events," Aaron said.

With the lighting of the Flame of Hope, runners stepped off to the tune of "Rocky."

"I hope that everybody who sees the officers, the athletes, the individuals carrying the torch today that you see that symbol of hope but you also see joy," Aaron said.

Starting at the Navy Yard, the torch traveled 28 miles through Philadelphia. In the afternoon, it passed by Pennsylvania State Police barracks on Belmont Avenue before ending at Villanova University.

Throughout the weekend, more than 1,000 Special Olympics Pennsylvania athletes will compete in powerlifting, volleyball, soccer and more.

Win or lose this weekend – Davis reminds his fellow athletes: "Always, always show that you can be awesome!"

A full list of the Fall Festival's events and competitions is available here.