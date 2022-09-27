Spataro's to sell pink cheesesteaks at Reading Terminal Market to benefit domestic violence victims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you are thinking about what to eat for lunch, why not try something new? How about a pink cheesesteak?

Spataro's Cheesesteaks, located inside Reading Terminal Market, just added it to their menu.

The pink cheese sauce is made with American cheese and pink food coloring.

The pink cheesesteak costs $15 with proceeds benefiting "A Woman's Place," which is a domestic violence organization in Bucks County.