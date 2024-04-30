Watch CBS News
Woman dead, 3 men injured in 2 separate Southwest Philadelphia shootings, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was killed and three men were injured in two separate shootings in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said. 

The first shooting happened on the 7000 block of Wheeler Street just after 4:15 p.m.

A 34-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and left wrist, police said. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and pronounced dead at 4:51 p.m., according to authorities. 

A 29-year-old man was shot in the face and placed in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian, police said. 

About an hour later, two men were injured in a shooting on the 2600 block of South 72nd Street, which is roughly a half-mile away from the Wheeler Street shooting. 

In the South 72nd Street shooting, a 24-year-old man was shot in the right calf and a 41-year-old man was shot in his right eyebrow, police said. Both men were placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian, according to police. 

So far, no arrests have been made in either shooting and zero weapons have been recovered, police said. 

