Man dead, 2 others, including 9-year-old girl, injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting, police say

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff, Chase Morrison

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man died after he was shot in his car in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday, and a 9-year-old girl who was in the car was grazed in the head by a bullet, police said. 

The man was found in his car on the 2800 block of Passyunk Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. He was shot in the head and neck and the vehicle had been struck at least 10 times by gunfire on the passenger side, Small said.

The girl got out of the car and ran away, and a good Samaritan took her to a police station; she was then transported to Children's Hospital, police said. Witnesses told police she had been in the car, a Chevy Malibu, with the 23-year-old, Small said. Preliminary information indicates she is related to the 23-year-old man, Small added.

A 46-year-old man was also shot in the back in the area and transported to Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition around the same time, Small said. That man was found in his car, an Acura, in a parking lot near the 6100 block of West Passyunk Avenue. Officers found 26 spent shell casings on the bridge nearby, so they believe that is where the shooting happened, Small said.

Police responded to 911 calls about a shooting in the area just after 8:30 p.m., Small said.

Police believe the 23-year-old man was shot in the area of 6100 Passyunk Avenue and was able to drive away or his vehicle drifted across the bridge before coming to rest against a median. 

Police do not have a motive for this shooting, Small said. There are police cameras in the area as well as cameras on some businesses that could help with the investigation, he added.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 11:40 PM EDT

