Man shot in the head, killed in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday. It happened on the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The victim lived a few blocks away from the scene.

Police say they did not find any shell casings -- complicating their investigation.

The search is on for the gunman and a motive.

First published on September 11, 2022 / 6:21 PM

