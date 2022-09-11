Man shot in the head, killed in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday. It happened on the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
The victim lived a few blocks away from the scene.
Police say they did not find any shell casings -- complicating their investigation.
The search is on for the gunman and a motive.
