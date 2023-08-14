Watch CBS News
Woman killed, teen injured in Southwest Philadelphia triple shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 37-year-old woman was shot twice in the head and killed in a triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 6200 block of Glenmore Avenue at around 5:15 p.m.

Police said the 37-year-old woman was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old woman was shot once in the right leg. A 15-year-old boy was shot once in the left shoulder, according to police. Both were placed in stable condition at local hospitals, authorities said. 

An arrest was made in the shooting, according to police. 

Police said they recovered one weapon. 

