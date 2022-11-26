Watch CBS News
Teenage girl shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

By Thomas Ignudo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 6700 block of Linmore Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Police say the girl was shot once in the back. She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time, authorities say. 

