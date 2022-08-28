Watch CBS News
Southwest Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 men hospitalized: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Southwest Philadelphia has left two men hospitalized on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on the 6200 block of Buist Avenue around 3 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was shot four times -- twice in the back and once in each leg. He was placed in critical condition at the hospital, according to police.   

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot three times in the back and suffered a graze wound to his right ear. He was placed in stable condition at the hospital. 

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, authorities say. 

First published on August 28, 2022 / 5:35 PM

