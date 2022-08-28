Southwest Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 men hospitalized: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Southwest Philadelphia has left two men hospitalized on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on the 6200 block of Buist Avenue around 3 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was shot four times -- twice in the back and once in each leg. He was placed in critical condition at the hospital, according to police.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot three times in the back and suffered a graze wound to his right ear. He was placed in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, authorities say.