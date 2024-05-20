Southwest Philadelphia shooting leaves man dead, another critically injured, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday left one man dead and another injured, police said.

The shooting happened on the 1400 block of South 48th Street just before 10:45 a.m., according to police.

A 35-year-old man was shot four times in the abdomen and once in the eye, police said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 10:56 a.m., police said.

Authorities said a 36-year-old man was shot in the right eye and placed in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian.

There have been no arrests and no weapons were recovered, police said.

Philly police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or to contact the department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).