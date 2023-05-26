Multiple cars on fire at junkyard in Southwest Philadelphia

Health department investigating air quality in area of junkyard fire in Southwest Philadelphia

Health department investigating air quality in area of junkyard fire in Southwest Philadelphia

Health department investigating air quality in area of junkyard fire in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Firefighters are battling flames at a junkyard in Southwest Philadelphia. Flames broke out at the junkyard along 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue in the Eastwick section, Friday morning.

Multiple cars are on fire at the junkyard and large plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from the area.

There have been no injuries reported.

The health department says it is investigating air quality in the area. In the meantime, residents should avoid unnecessary exposure to smoke and drivers should avoid the area.

The Health Department recommends doing the following to protect yourself and your family from poor air quality: