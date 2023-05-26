Multiple cars on fire at junkyard in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Firefighters are battling flames at a junkyard in Southwest Philadelphia. Flames broke out at the junkyard along 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue in the Eastwick section, Friday morning.
Multiple cars are on fire at the junkyard and large plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from the area.
There have been no injuries reported.
The health department says it is investigating air quality in the area. In the meantime, residents should avoid unnecessary exposure to smoke and drivers should avoid the area.
The Health Department recommends doing the following to protect yourself and your family from poor air quality:
- Avoid going outdoors as much as possible.
- If you must go outside, avoid excessive activity, such as jogging or running, and wear a mask, if available.
- Close all windows and doors to minimize air pollution in your home.
- Recirculate air with fans to avoid bringing more air pollution into your home
