Man killed in Southwest Philadelphia hit-and-run following argument, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 28-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in Southwest Philadelphia following an argument with another man early Sunday morning, police said.

The crash happened near the intersection of 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.

Police said the 28-year-old was involved in an argument with another man who was driving a white Dodge Durango with tinted windows.

The 28-year-old was standing in front of the Dodge Durango when the man driving the SUV accelerated, struck the victim and dragged him 100 feet, according to police.

Police said the man driving the Durango then exited his SUV and "briefly observed" the man he allegedly struck and then drove away. The 28-year-old man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at roughly 4 a.m., police said.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact law enforcement.