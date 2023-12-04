Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating 3 suspicious car fires in Southwest Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

3 car fires reported within mile of each other in Southwest Philadelphia: police
3 car fires reported within mile of each other in Southwest Philadelphia: police 00:33

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating three car fires that happened early Monday morning within a mile of each other in Southwest Philadelphia's Elmwood Park section.

Investigators are calling the fires suspicious.

The most recent fire happened just before 6 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.

Earlier in the morning, video from the Citizen app showed the first car fire on Glenmore Avenue around 3 a.m.

Another fire was reported just after 3 a.m. at South 70th Street and Woodland Avenue.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 9:03 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.