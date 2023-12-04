Police investigating 3 suspicious car fires in Southwest Philadelphia

3 car fires reported within mile of each other in Southwest Philadelphia: police

3 car fires reported within mile of each other in Southwest Philadelphia: police

3 car fires reported within mile of each other in Southwest Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating three car fires that happened early Monday morning within a mile of each other in Southwest Philadelphia's Elmwood Park section.

Investigators are calling the fires suspicious.

The most recent fire happened just before 6 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.

Earlier in the morning, video from the Citizen app showed the first car fire on Glenmore Avenue around 3 a.m.

Another fire was reported just after 3 a.m. at South 70th Street and Woodland Avenue.