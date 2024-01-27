Southwest Leadership Academy celebrates the road ahead after they were on the brink of closing

Southwest Leadership Academy celebrates the road ahead after on the brink of closing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a party at Southwest Leadership Academy on Friday. Teachers and students celebrated the reversed decision by all nine board of education members to keep the charter school open.

"This isn't just my place of employment; this is my home and you know, what do you do when someone is talking about taking your home? You fight for it," said Cee Crowner, who's a teacher at Southwest Leadership Academy.

The K-8 school is also considered a second home to about 600 students. Many are first-generation Americans from different cultures and religions.

"All of our students are able to be themselves and be the full expression of themselves regardless of their nationality," the school's CEO Leigh Purnell said.

Before the vote was overturned, families were worried they might have to find a new school while teachers, like Crowner, didn't know if they'd even have a job.

"Should we get our resume together? Should we get a cover letter together? What do we do? Should we start making calls," Crowner said.

The board of education voted to not renew the school's charter in 2023 because of financial issues and low test scores. That decision was reversed unanimously on Thursday during a School District of Philadelphia Board of Education meeting.

"The terms outlined in the proposed agreement and conditions set forth for the renewal of this charter are meant to address the concerns we have in the academic, organizational compliance and financial domain," Board of Education President Reginald L. Streater said.

During the meeting, current and former students gave in-person testimonials and submitted handwritten letters for consideration.

"I would not be who I am today without the instruction, guidance and support provided by Southwest Leadership Academy Charter School," former student Renee Fernandes said.

School staff said the feedback from board members and district officials fueled them to improve test scores and make adjustments while working with the African American Charter School Coalition to keep doors open.

"I hope that this is an example of what can happen when we're working together and when the district has better communication with the schools that they are overseeing," coalition spokesperson Dawn Chavous said.

According to school officials, the renewal gives the school a five-year charter.

During that time, the Charter Schools Office will monitor their progression year after year.