Cancellations, delays by Southwest Airlines impacting travel at PHL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A winter storm impacting the United States continues to cause headaches for holiday travelers. Thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed since late last week.

And Southwest Airlines accounts for a whopping share of those, leaving customers stranded and frustrated.

It's been a very busy holiday travel season. For some travelers trying to get to their destinations after Christmas, it's been quite the headache.

One step inside Philadelphia International Airport and you can feel the hustle and bustle.

But for some flying out, they're dealing with cancellations and delays.

"Typical weather delays," Debbie Thurman said. "It is what it is, life goes on."

Thurman was at the airport for hours but still looked on the bright side. She came in from Texas to visit her son and is having a hard time getting back home.

"I was waiting in line, they were going to reschedule my flight and they did but they bumped it out another week and that's just not a good deal because I have to get down to home where I can get back to work," Thurman said.

Southwest says they are working to recover from operational challenges stemming from the recent winter weather.

They apologized to passengers and said: "We are working with safety at the forefront to urgently address wide scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning crews and our fleet to best serve all who plan to travel with us."

Those flying the airline are trying to come up with back up plans, saying the customer service phone lines just keep ringing and ringing.

"My flight got canceled. My boss is now very disappointed that I'm not at work tomorrow and I am missing out on a day's pay," a man said. "If they can't get me home, I am going to drive through the night and get myself home."

Others were so close to getting home until it got canceled literally last minute.

"Our plane was at the tarmac and ready to go and there was no crew available," Steve Branham, of Houston, said. "How do you have no crew when there are so many cancellations? I have never spent the night at the airport before so this is the first time."

Despite the travel troubles, some say they still enjoyed the holiday.

Southwest says they are working to make things right for those we've let down.

Nationwide, more than 3,000 flights were canceled Monday. Airport officials urge travelers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

And you can find all the latest flight cancelations on the virtual departure and arrival board.