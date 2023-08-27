Southeast Delco superintendent resigns; teacher's aides accused of submitting false timecards

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) -- Southeast Delco School District Superintendent Dr. Brenda Wynder stunned members of her own board Thursday night by announcing abruptly that she was resigning, while passing out her letter of resignation.

Prior to any talk of resignations, CBS News Philadelphia Investigations had been looking into anonymous complaints sent to us about alleged financial misconduct at Southeast Delco for months.

CBS News Philadelphia Investigations reached out to Wynder for a statement regarding her decision to resign.

"I am leaving to start the next chapter in my career and life. I will be forever grateful to the Southeast Delco School District Board of Directors, the staff, students and community for giving me the opportunity to serve as Superintendent. I wish them all the best in the future," Wynder wrote. "I am hoping to continue to hear of the great progress with student growth and achievement as well as all other activities and events that they host."

Police say the now-former aides billed the district for hours never worked, and tell me the total loss is around $120,000. Police also say another employee was very recently removed from the district building for allegations of financial impropriety. @CBSPhiladelphia — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 25, 2023

"All this nonsense needs to stop and people need to put the children first. Period," Wynder said in the meeting.

Some board members immediately threw their support behind the outgoing superintendent.

"I am very upset right now that she is resigning because we are losing a good superintendent," one board member said during the meeting.

Friday morning, our investigative team reached out to Folcroft police, who, to our surprise, say in just the last year as many as eight teachers' aides were arrested and charged with forgery and theft.

It's alleged they billed the district for time never worked.

Folcroft Police say the total loss to the district is $120,000.

The superintendent’s new contract of $207,000 annually was a source of controversy earlier this year. We emailed all 9 school board members, other officials and their lawyer. We’ve heard nothing back the about sudden resignation or what the separation terms are. @CBSPhiladelphia — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 25, 2023

After reaching out to the school board for comment, they forwarded us a letter from Board President Sheree Monroe Whitsett to the school community that discussed Wynder's resignation.

The letter says the board will soon begin the search process for a new superintendent, and keep the community updated through that process.

The letter also acknowledged the allegations about teacher's aides:

In another matter, I wanted to also make you aware that this past spring the school district became aware that six paraprofessionals who had worked in our district had submitted timecards for hours they had not actually worked. These paraprofessionals were hired and paid through two different employment companies that supply paraprofessionals to schools. As soon as the district learned of these overcharges, we followed our protocols, contacted the employment companies, and the matter was referred to police. The district is in the process of receiving what we believe will be full reimbursement for just over $124,000 that was paid to the employment companies for those false hours. The district has reviewed its contractor payments and believes this is an isolated matter. The paraprofessionals will not be working in our district moving forward.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told CBS News Philadelphia he could neither confirm or deny the existence of a larger investigation.

Meanwhile – the now former teachers aides are all due in court over the next few weeks.