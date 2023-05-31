Watch CBS News
Local News

South & Passyunk Farmers Market is back

By Emily Grassi

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: May 31, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: May 31, 2023 (AM) 02:38

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The South and Passyunk Farmers Market is back this summer! It's a chance for Philadelphia residents to shop fresh and local produce while supporting small businesses. 

Head over to the corner of South Street and East Passyunk Avenue near 430 South Street to check it out.

Vendors

  • Rineer Family Farms
  • Beechwood Orchards
  • Solidago Farm
  • Lost Bread Co.
  • Five Saints Distilling
  • Settantatre Pasta Company
  • Stone and Key Cellars
  • Wild For Salmon
  • New Bee Ranch
  • Unruly Nature, LLC
  • and more

Seasonable and Local Products

  • Locally grown produce
  • Sustainably raised meats and pastured eggs
  • Freshly baked breads and baked goods
  • Honey
  • Fermented foods
  • Artisanal pastas
  • and more    

The South Street and Passyunk Avenue Farmers Market will be open every Thursday starting on June 1 until October from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 2:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.