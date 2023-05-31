South & Passyunk Farmers Market is back

Digital Brief: May 31, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: May 31, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: May 31, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The South and Passyunk Farmers Market is back this summer! It's a chance for Philadelphia residents to shop fresh and local produce while supporting small businesses.

Head over to the corner of South Street and East Passyunk Avenue near 430 South Street to check it out.

Vendors

Rineer Family Farms

Beechwood Orchards

Solidago Farm

Lost Bread Co.

Five Saints Distilling

Settantatre Pasta Company

Stone and Key Cellars

Wild For Salmon

New Bee Ranch

Unruly Nature, LLC

and more

Seasonable and Local Products

Locally grown produce

Sustainably raised meats and pastured eggs

Freshly baked breads and baked goods

Honey

Fermented foods

Artisanal pastas

and more

The South Street and Passyunk Avenue Farmers Market will be open every Thursday starting on June 1 until October from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M.