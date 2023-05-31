South & Passyunk Farmers Market is back
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The South and Passyunk Farmers Market is back this summer! It's a chance for Philadelphia residents to shop fresh and local produce while supporting small businesses.
Head over to the corner of South Street and East Passyunk Avenue near 430 South Street to check it out.
Vendors
- Rineer Family Farms
- Beechwood Orchards
- Solidago Farm
- Lost Bread Co.
- Five Saints Distilling
- Settantatre Pasta Company
- Stone and Key Cellars
- Wild For Salmon
- New Bee Ranch
- Unruly Nature, LLC
- and more
Seasonable and Local Products
- Locally grown produce
- Sustainably raised meats and pastured eggs
- Freshly baked breads and baked goods
- Honey
- Fermented foods
- Artisanal pastas
- and more
The South Street and Passyunk Avenue Farmers Market will be open every Thursday starting on June 1 until October from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M.
