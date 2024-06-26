South Philadelphia's San Lucas Pizzeria named one of 22 best in the U.S.

Tow operator hailed as a hero after officer shot in Kensington, severe weather risk in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is home to great food all over — we've got James Beard Award-winners, great chefs, dynamic restaurateurs — and of course, excellent pizza.

One Philly pizza shop is now expecting some more foot traffic after The New York Times named it one of the best 22 pizzerias in the United States.

San Lucas Pizzeria at Bouvier and McKean streets in South Philadelphia was on that list, the only place in our region.

Opened in 2005 by Valentin Palillero and wife Eva Mendez, the business sold traditional pies, but Palillero, a native of Puebla, Mexico, also wanted to appeal to the Mexican community settling in the area, the Times' Regan Stephens wrote.

The menu includes carnitas pizza, al pastor pizza, alambre pizza and a shrimp pizza. Mexican-inspired ingredients on these pies include a guajillo chili pepper sauce, cilantro, avocado, Valentina hot sauce and refried beans.

NYT's list celebrates "a craft pizza renaissance" and chefs from a wide array of backgrounds getting into the pizza game, "channeling a seemingly limitless number of cultures and ideas."

On Facebook, San Lucas Pizza wrote it was "an honor" to be named to the list.

"Thank you to all of our loyal customers and thank you to the new ones for all your trust."

The business is getting more active on its Instagram, @sanlucaspizzeria.

Madeleine Wright contributed to this report.