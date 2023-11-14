Shooting at South Philadelphia bar leaves 3 men injured, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting at a South Philadelphia bar left three men injured on Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened inside and outside Merly's Cafe at the intersection of 7th Street and Oregon Avenue just after 8:45 p.m.

A 34-year-old man was shot once in the face, police said.

Two other other men -- a 38-year-old and a 35-year-old -- were also wounded by gunfire.

The 38-year-old was shot once in the right shoulder, back and left hand, police said. The 35-year-old was struck twice in the back and once in his right arm, authorities said.

Police said all three men were taken to Jefferson University Hospital and are listed as stable.

No arrests were made, but police said they recovered a weapon and shell casings inside and outside the bar.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, police said.