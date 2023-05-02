3 shot in South Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people were shot in South Philadelphia Monday night, police say.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.

A 32-year-old man was shot once in the upper leg. He was placed in critical condition at Jefferson Hospital.

A 36-year-old woman was shot in the right thigh and a 29-year-old man was shot once in the left leg, according to police. They were both placed in stable condition.

Police say they recovered a weapon, but no arrests were made.