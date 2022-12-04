Watch CBS News
Crime

Man fatally shot inside South Philadelphia corner store

By Thomas Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a corner store in South Philadelphia on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened at the Mifflin Supermarket just before 6:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of South 5th Street. 

Police say the man was shot once in the right eye and once in the back. He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m., according to authorities. 

No arrests were made, police say. 

