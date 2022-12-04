Man fatally shot inside South Philadelphia corner store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a corner store in South Philadelphia on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened at the Mifflin Supermarket just before 6:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of South 5th Street.

Police say the man was shot once in the right eye and once in the back. He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m., according to authorities.

No arrests were made, police say.