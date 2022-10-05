Watch CBS News
Man killed in ambush-style shooting in South Philadelphia: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 51-year-old man was fatally shot in an ambush-style shooting in Philadelphia's Girard Park section on Wednesday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened at South 19th and Mifflin StreetS around 3:40 p.m.

Police say four unidentified men jumped out of a passing car and shot the man in the head. They then fled the scene.

The victim died at the scene.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 4:55 PM

