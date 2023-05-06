Watch CBS News
South Philadelphia school closed for remainder of school year after more asbestos found

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Asbestos is closing a South Philadelphia school for the rest of the academic year.

In a letter to students and parents, Universal Vare Charter School announced it will not reopen after more asbestos was found this week during a re-inspection.

Vare first closed last Friday.

It's the sixth district school to close because of asbestos issues this school year.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
May 5, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

