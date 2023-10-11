Family honors military veterans with new mural and rent-free space in South Philadelphia

Years in the making mural for a local Army vet unveiled in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The McGinty family unveiled a new mural Wednesday that honors veterans and active-duty service people from all branches of the U.S. military.

"The Space Force. We have the Army, the Navy, the Marines, the Coast Guard, The Air Force," James McGinty said.

McGinty said they were all on a mural outside the AMVETS Post 148 on Penrose Ferry Road and Hartranft Street. After a three-year search for an artist, he and his brother hired Billy Vogdes who brought passion to this project.

"Probably 30 good days with an hour here, two hours here, some days four hours," he said.

The family bought the building from the veterans' group about 20 years ago. Since then, veterans eat, meet, and enjoy camaraderie with each other rent-free. Over the years, retired Army Corporal John Cullinan said the McGintys have always been there for them.

"Mr. McGinty and his brother really helped out when we got down to the point where we only had seven or eight active members," Cullinan said.

So, post members said thank you with a memorial to the McGintys' father, who was a Korean War vet.

"That's how they honored us for helping them to do everything we could do," McGinty said. "He would tell us the stories of when he was in Korea, when he was in the Korean War and the things he had to do. They sacrificed, so this is nothing compared to what they did that we're doing."

McGinty said this mural will always remind him of his father and all the veterans who took the ultimate risk to protect this country