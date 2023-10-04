Police release photos of cars involved in South Philly hit-and-run; man in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have released photos of the cars involved in a hit-and-run that left a man in extremely critical condition this past weekend in South Philadelphia.

One of the cars involved in the crash was traveling eastbound on the 2000 block of Washington Ave Saturday at around 11:53 p.m. Officials believe the car is an Infiniti.

At that time, a man was walking across Washington Avenue, mid-block when they were struck by the car.

The impact of the hit was so strong the man then landed on another car. Police believe this second car could also be an Infiniti.

Philadelphia Office of Public Affairs

Both -- the striking car and the car that person landed on -- fled the scene. The man was taken by medics to Jefferson Hospital with severe head trauma and is in extremely critical condition.

Infiniti car parts were recovered from the road after the crash. It's unknown at this time which car the parts are from. The investigation is ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.