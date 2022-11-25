No big rush on Black Friday, but shoppers are still snatching deals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After a day of giving thanks for all we have, Friday is a day to buy more stuff. Stores opened early for Black Friday, but a big storm of eager consumers didn't arrive.

Some analysts have said Black Friday is changing or even dying.

It was an early morning for people trying to beat the clock to find bargains. At Best Buy in South Philadelphia, some people even started queuing up at 3 a.m.

About a dozen people are staking out the Best Buy in South Philly for Black Friday. Some got here as early as 3am! We’re talking to shoppers all morning on @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/iZlsQzuAgn — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) November 25, 2022

Big on the shopping list at Best Buy were entertainment electronics such as Xbox or video games.

Some shoppers said it was their first time at the store on a Black Friday and they definitely felt the adrenaline rush.

"It was my first time being here, so I didn't really know what I was expecting but I came in and saw the main things, the sales, I was like 'all right, I got to get down to business," a shopper said.

Another customer came to take advantage of the low prices.

"I would have not gotten a lot of this stuff if it wasn't for the discounts. That's why I picked most of the stuff," the customer said.

Over in King of Prussia, consumers were slowly but surely entering the shops.

"Biggest day of the year for us, so we are excited just to have everybody back shopping in person and enjoying the wonder of the season," said Todd Putt, director of marketing of Simon Property Group which runs the KOP mall. "People really just enjoy the ability to see stuff in real life and get it. What they want they want now. They don't want to have to wait for it."

"That's what I came here for," a shopper at Best Buy said. "I cannot get (the phone) online. It is back-ordered to, like, January 9th. So, they say they might have some on Black Friday. So, I came in, got my phone. Purple."

If you don't have your Black Friday game plan ready yet, here's when you can start hitting the stores on Friday.