South Philadelphia Best Buy Black Friday shoppers on the rush

Some people queued up at Best Buy in South Philadelphia at 3 a.m. on Black Friday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After a day of giving thanks for all we have, Friday is a day to buy more stuff. Stores are open early for Black Friday, the official start to the holiday shopping season.

It's an early morning for people trying to beat the clock to find bargains. At Best Buy in South Philadelphia, some people even started queuing up at 3 a.m.

Big on the shopping list at Best Buy were entertainment electronics such as Xbox or video games. 

Some shoppers said it was their first time at the store on a Black Friday and they definitely felt the adrenaline rush.

"It was my first time being here, so I didn't really know what I was expecting but I came in and saw the main things, the sales, I was like 'all right, I got to get down to business," a shopper said.

Another customer came to take advantage of the low prices.

"I would have not gotten a lot of this stuff if it wasn't for the discounts. That's why I picked most of the stuff," the customer said.

If you don't have your Black Friday game plan ready yet, here's when you can start hitting the stores on Friday.

