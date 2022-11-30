South Jerseyans celebrates USA's World Cup win over Iran

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- From bars to Qatar, South Jerseyans located all over the world cheered on the United States men's national soccer team's 1-0 win Tuesday over Iran in the World Cup.

Josh Waterhouse, of Pittsgrove, New Jersey, traveled to Doha to watch Team USA's match in person.

"It's still an hour before the game, and everyone's so fired up!" Waterhouse said. "Everyone's hugging with each other; taking selfies with each other."

Dozens of fans gathered to watch the match at Ott's in Medford, the hometown of Team USA player Brenden Aaronson.

Among the fans watching was Kara Hinkelmon, who played professional soccer for four years, including with the Philadelphia Fever.

"Seeing somebody close to home actually make it far at such a young age is honestly truly amazing," Hinkelmon said. "I do believe the World Cup brings everyone together, and since Philadelphia is still going off on a little bit of a high kick here with the Phillies and the Union, and obviously the Eagles are 10-1, so it's just kind of cool to see everyone kind of come together for different sports."

Kasie Narocknick took her three-month-old daughter Logan to Ott's to watch the match, and she was amazed so many people showed up to watch the match.

"It's awesome," Narocknick said. "The fact that we can get a group of people on a Tuesday at 2 [p.m.] is more than we can wish for."