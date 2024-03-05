South Jersey superintendents devastated after districts face millions in state funding cuts

SHAMONG, N.J. (CBS) -- Some South Jersey school district superintendents described feeling shocked and devastated after learning their districts are facing millions of dollars in cuts to their state funding for the 2024-2025 school year.

About 140 school districts in New Jersey are affected by the cuts, resulting from legislation passed in 2018.

The legislation changed the state's formula to fund schools by shifting more money to historically underfunded schools.

Lenape Regional High School District is forecasting a $4.69 million cut to its state aid.

"We were in utter disbelief," Superintendent Carol Birnbohm said. "We thought that perhaps it maybe was a mistake, and when we double-checked that it wasn't a mistake, our disbelief turned into shock and devastation."

Over the last seven years, Birnbohm said the district has dealt with incremental budget cuts, forcing it to eliminate courtesy bussing within two-and-a-half miles, impose athletic and activity fees on parents and reduce staff through attrition.

"We're going to have to make some very deep cuts, which, unfortunately, will impact some of the great programs that we know people move to our communities to have their students experience in our high schools," Birnbohm said.

News of the cuts alarmed John Scullion, whose son attends the district.

"These proposed cuts that are coming down right now would be a devastating impact on our students and our family," Scullion said.

Cherry Hill Schools announced it's also facing difficult financial decisions after having its state aid slashed by $6.9 million, while Voorhees Township Public Schools said its funding was cut by $1 million.

During a news gaggle last week, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) emphasized the positives of the reformed state formula legislation, which would allow 423 schools to receive a funding increase next school year.

"Every single year, there are folks, many more go up than down. We work with the ones that go down," Murphy said. "We have a fund that's available that works with them. It's not a huge number, but we're able to work with them."

Many of the South Jersey school districts are urging parents to attend their respective board of education meetings later this month to understand the impact these cuts could have.