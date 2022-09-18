Watch CBS News
South Jersey school donates tiny house to local farm and animal sanctuary

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Y.A.L.E. School in Northfield donates Tiny House to organic farm in Egg Harbor Township
NORTHFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – Students in South Jersey are making a big difference in their community by donating a tiny house. The tiny house was built over the course of seven years by students at Y.A.L.E. School in Northfield.

Now, the structure sits at Reed's Organic Farm and Animal Sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township.

It will be used as an educational space and workshop for products sold at the farm's market.

"Some of the Y.A.L.E. students who we've worked with are creating this space that so many others in the community are going to benefit from," Melanie Reed, programming director at Reed's Farm, said.

"They will be able to not only help themselves learn new skills but work together as a team," Al Doyle from the Y.A.L.E. School said.

The school wants students to build another tiny house in the future. The next one will be donated to a family in need.

