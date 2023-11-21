New Jersey animal shelter looking for temporary foster homes for "turkey-testing" dogs

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- A New Jersey animal shelter is offering "turkey testers" to those who may need one this holiday season. However, the "turkey tester" itself actually has nothing to do with turkey, and more to do with foster dogs.

The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter is running a new program ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday that highlights their temporary foster dog program.

And what better guest to add to your turkey dinner and holiday weekend than a furry friend full of love?

South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter Executive Director Jessica Morrison said the shelter hopes the community will come together to give the dogs a much-needed break.

The shelter has been over capacity for several months and the "turkey testers" idea came about as a way to try to find some of their dogs forever homes.

Who better to put in charge of quality assurance than a shelter pup?! 🦃🦃 Our pups are looking to spend their... Posted by South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter on Monday, November 20, 2023

"Even if it's just a temporary home, it's a good break for them," Morrison said, "and it gives us some really good information and feedback on what type of home is the best for them."

The shelter is open until 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Black Friday. Morrison said anyone who wants a "turkey tester" can stop by.

"We're hoping people just come on in, meet some of our available dogs," Morrison said. "They're looking for temporary foster homes and they want to come be turkey testers too -- but they're really looking for forever homes too."

Morrison said the shelter has done special events like this in the past and it's led to forever homes.