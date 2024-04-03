South Jersey communities worry about flooding while remaining hopeful for an end to the rain

Days of constant rain are taking its toll in South Jersey and across Delaware Valley

BROOKLAWN, N.J., (CBS) -- Many across the Delaware Valley are worried about flooding as several roads are now closed in South Jersey.

Days of rain and torrential downpours started to weigh heavily on many people in South Jersey.

"We haven't had a break," Kyle Rossell said. "It's been cold, wet, and keeps on going."

"Man, it's nonstop, nonstop," Jamie Bailey said. "Just going and going it's raining cats and dogs."

Excavators moved in the mud Wednesday afternoon in Westville as crews worked to clear a property where a building was recently demolished. The wet weather proved to be a challenge for those who work outside.

"It's not the easiest conditions in the world that's for sure," Dominik Desimone said. "We're working out in the rain all day, you're cold, it's chilly and muggy."

The heavy rain also caused flooding in other spots. Route 47 at River Drive in Westville was closed Wednesday afternoon.

Around the corner, the New Jersey Department of Transportation blocked off the Brooklawn Circle, which is prone to flooding.

"It seems like all the time, even on a light rain, and it's like roads get closed, traffic gets real stuck up around this area," Bailey said.

The water receded at the circle by the afternoon but now, after a wet start to April, many people said they are ready for this rain to end.

"I'm hoping for some sun eventually, like very much hoping for some sun," Rossell said.

NJDOT said it has made some drainage improvements at the Brooklawn Circle but the ongoing project has not been completed.

CBS Philadelphia was told crews will continue to monitor the spot as well as other areas that are prone to flooding.